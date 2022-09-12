Somalia

Somalia Market Bulletin #6: August 2022

Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Key points

Food MEB has increased in all regions except Awdal, Galgaduud, Bakool and Lower Juba that recorded minimal decreases (<10%) in July compared to June. Also, Consumer Price Index published by Federal authorities shows annual inflation rate over the twelve-month period, from July 2021 to July 2022 is 7.74%.

In July, the total livestock exported reached 150,048 heads which is a decrease of 55% compared to June (331,663 heads exported). Contrary food imports increased significantly in July by 67% compared to the previous month, also, import volume increased by 56% compared to the same period last year.

In the capital Mogadishu, July diesel prices almost the same as June with minimal decreases of 1%, however, increased significantly by 85% compared to the same period last year. Also, compared with the start of the year (January) prices have increased by 51%. In addition, Jet A1 fuel remained unchanged as from last week.

Related Content