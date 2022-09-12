Somalia Market Bulletin #6: August 2022

Key points

Food MEB has increased in all regions except Awdal, Galgaduud, Bakool and Lower Juba that recorded minimal decreases (<10%) in July compared to June. Also, Consumer Price Index published by Federal authorities shows annual inflation rate over the twelve-month period, from July 2021 to July 2022 is 7.74%.

In July, the total livestock exported reached 150,048 heads which is a decrease of 55% compared to June (331,663 heads exported). Contrary food imports increased significantly in July by 67% compared to the previous month, also, import volume increased by 56% compared to the same period last year.

In the capital Mogadishu, July diesel prices almost the same as June with minimal decreases of 1%, however, increased significantly by 85% compared to the same period last year. Also, compared with the start of the year (January) prices have increased by 51%. In addition, Jet A1 fuel remained unchanged as from last week.