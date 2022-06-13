Somalia Market Bulletin #4: June 2022

Key points

In the month of May, the prices of local cereals, imported food items increased compared to April period due to effects of drought, high global prices, increased demand and high fuel prices leading to high transport prices.

Despite the drought conditions in May, the total Bossaso livestock exported reached 158,618 heads, compared to 130,503 in the previous month of April recording a monthly increase of 22%.

Food imports decreased in May by 5% compared to the previous month, however increased by 27% compared to the same period of the previous year.

In the capital Mogadishu, May diesel prices decreased by 8% compared to April, however, increased significantly by 69% compared to the same period last year. Also, compared with the start of the year (January) prices have increased by 42%. In addition, since end of May, there is shortage of Jet A1 fuel in Mogadishu.