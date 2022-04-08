Somalia Market Bulletin #1: March 2022

Key points

Throughout Somalia, the prices of imported and local food items are increasing due to a combination of factors such as the ongoing drought, increasing oil prices and transport costs from upstream to downstream markets in the month of February.

Compared with the same period one year ago, the price of the food MEB increased in all the regions, with the largest increments (>50%) recorded in Lower Shabelle (50%), Middle Juba (58.7%),

Bakool (59.3%), Lower Juba (59.5%) and Bay (62.8%).

In the last three months, the price of the food MEB increased in all the regions except Sanaag with a minimal decrease of (-0.11%).

The largest increment in the last three months was recorded in Bay (28.3%).

Increased global oil prices have reflected higher costs of petrol and diesel in the country and pump prices have increased by 20% to 37% percent.

The terms of trade for goats against imported rice and wheat flour were lower in February as com-pared January levels by –3%, following a gradual increase in the average retail prices for imported rice and wheat flour.