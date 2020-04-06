Somalia: Kismayo Movement Trend Tracking Report (Annual Report 2019)

Most of the movements observed at Kismayo checkpoints were people entering the town (90%). Almost half arrived by truck. The main reasons for traveling were insecurity (48%) and shortage of food (30%). These two reasons explain the increase observed in May, especially for the people coming from Jamaame district, which showed an increase of 554% between April (71 people on the move from this district) and May 2019 (465 people). The specific needs concerned mainly breastfeeding women (34%), pregnant women (20%), the elderly (17%) and people with physical disabilities (16%).