Somalia Joint Multi-Cluster Needs Assessment: November 2019 - Round III

SUMMARY

Somalia has been experiencing a multi-layered, complex, and protracted crisis over the past three decades; insecurity and conflict continue to exacerbate the effects of periodic natural shocks, such as droughts and flooding. The compound nature of the crisis influences displacement patterns and constrains the availability of resources, while the presence of armed groups severely impedes the level of access of humanitarian actors.

The intensity and magnitude of the intractable crisis continue to necessitate short- and long-term humanitarian and development-oriented interventions that are informed by evidence. Consequently, the Office of Coordination for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the Somalia Assessment Working Group (AWG), the Inter Cluster Coordination Group (ICCG), and the Information Management Working Group (IMWG), conducted the third Joint Multi-Cluster Needs Assessment (JMCNA) in Somalia with support from REACH. The JMCNA aims to facilitate a harmonised response plan at the operationally relevant district level; it relies on the coordinated efforts of partners to encourage joint planning, data collection, analysis and interpretation of results. The ultimate goal of the assessment is to inform partners at the strategic level and the Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) process.

Primary data was collected by means of a household-level survey designed with the participation of the humanitarian clusters in Somalia. Cluster leads outlined information gaps and the type of data required to inform their strategic plans. Key indicators were developed by REACH with the substantive input of participating partners, and subsequently validated by clusters. REACH drafted the household survey through an iterative consultation process with cluster partners and OCHA. It is aligned, as much as possible, with the draft Joint Inter-Sectoral Analysis Framework (JIAF) which serves as a common and structured method for assessing the severity of needs across different clusters.

The JMCNA covered 17 of 18 regions, 53 of 74 districts, and 943 settlements; data was collected from a total of 10,487 households. Households were sampled at the district level using stratified cluster sampling with probability proportional to population size, with households living in Internally Displaced Person (IDP) settlements and households living in non-IDP settlements as strata, a 90% confidence interval, a 10% margin of error, and a buffer of 15%. Data was collected between 23 June and 31 July 2019. The main limitations of the methodology remain the inability to access certain areas due to high levels of insecurity, or the ability to access only urban centres in certain districts, which lend an urban-bias towards the results and limit the generalisation of results only to urban areas of districts.

The draft JIAF was employed to understand the context and severity of needs in Somalia. Through a desk review, secondary data on drought, displacement, and conflict was used to contextualise the protracted crisis, and interpret findings from the household-level survey. The main drivers of the recurring crises include underdeveloped government and structural institutions, social fractures along clan lines, and limited infrastructure and development. Additionally, economic and environmental instability due to drought, flooding, and displacement, perpetrate the cycles of armed conflict. The aforementioned aspects compound one another as both drivers and effects of the crisis. Additionally, access to humanitarian services is severely hindered by security concerns in the central and southern areas of the country.

The multi-sectoral severity of needs in Somalia was assessed through the creation of a composite score, namely, the Multi Sectoral Needs Index (MSNI). The MSNI was based on the draft JIAF, and adapted to fit the Somali context. The MSNI includes 4 categories of severity, ranging from none or minimal needs (severity score 1) to extreme (severity score 4). The MSNI score for each household was captured by means of a decision-tree approach (Annex 10) and is an estimate of the severity of household needs based on their levels of pre-existing vulnerabilities, living standard gaps (LSGs) in each sector, and their reliance on negative coping strategies or capacity gaps (CG).