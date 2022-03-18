Somalia: Joint Multi-Cluster Needs Assessment (JMCNA) Bulletin Key Findings - March 2022

JOINT MULTI-CLUSTER NEEDS ASSESSMENT (JMCNA) OVERVIEW

Context. Somalia is experiencing a prolonged, complex and multifaceted humanitarian crisis characterised by ongoing conflict, climate-related shocks, communicable disease outbreaks and fragile social protection mechanisms.1 Since the beginning of 2020, two additional shocks have contributed to a deterioration of humanitarian conditions across the country: vast swarms of desert locusts expanded from northern to central and southern Somalia2 and the COVID-19 pandemic.3 These compounding shocks have exacerbated humanitarian needs among a population already living under the strain of widespread poverty, vulnerability, and decades of armed conflict and insecurity.

There is thus a pressing need for an integrated and harmonised humanitarian response plan. To this end, REACH is supporting the fifth Joint Multi-Cluster Needs Assessment (JMCNA) in Somalia. The assessment seeks to address information gaps by ensuring that the severity of needs relevant to each cluster are assessed in a way that enables comparison across the country, across population groups, and geographical areas. Moreover, the JMCNA directly addresses the information gaps in cross-cutting needs at the household (HH) level and and aims to facilitate the understanding of the co-occurrence of different sectoral needs. The ultimate goal of the assessment is to inform partners at the strategic level and as such is timed to be completed in line with the Humanitarian Program Cycle 2021.