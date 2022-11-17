Somalia - Joint Markets and Supply Chain Update: 5 - 12 November 2022

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Prices: The prices of imported food items showed low to moderate changes in most of the markets in this week. For instance, wheat flour prices increased in majority of the markets except in Jubaland whereby it decreased by 4% while in Somaliland and Southwest it remained the same. Rice prices recorded increase in Galmud (9%), Puntland (15%) and Jubaland (2%) but decreased in Hirshabelle (14%) meanwhile other markets remained unchanged.

The local cereal prices exhibited nominal changes in most markets, for example white maize and red sorghum increased slightly in Jubaland by 3% and 4% respectively compared to previous week. In particular, red sorghum decreased in Banadir (11%), Hirshabelle (7%), Galmudug (3%) and Puntland (9%) despite stayed stable in Southwest since last week.

The price of camel milk showed upward trend in Hirshabelle (16%) and Puntland (7%) although it decreased in Jubaland (7%) and remained stable in other markets.

Diesel prices exhibited variations, for instance in Galmudug prices decreased by 7% but increased by 4% and 2% in Puntland and Jubaland respectively per litre. Other markets such as Banadir, Hirshabelle, Somaliland and Southwest remained the same as last week.

Availability: overall, adequate stocks of food commodities reported in most markets across the states especially the imported food items. However, in Dhusamareb, there was low availability of tomatoes due to poor harvest leading to low supply.

Supply Resilience: Supply chain of key imported food commodities remains resilient in most regions across the states. In addition, major corridors across the states are accessible.

Trade logistics: Abudwak airport remained closed on Wednesday and Thursday due to clan disputes which have affected business activities at the airport. However, other main roads are accessible and transport services are ongoing with no interruptions. Movement of commodities remains normal at the cross-border points including flow of commodities into Somalia from Ethiopia, Kenya, and Djibouti through major cross border points. The corridor between Kalabaydh to Tog Wajale linking Ethiopia to Somaliland is under rehabilitation and upon completion, it is anticipated to reduce lead time between the towns.

IMPLICATIONS ON FOOD SECURITY

• The increasing prices of imported food items in Puntland state will decrease food access especially the vulnerable households who depend on the markets leading to lower calories intake. Also, the increase of camel milk prices in Hirshabelle and Puntland markets will affect negatively access to protein rich items and contribute to malnutrition.

• Households depending on wage labour in Galmudug and Puntland are likely to have improved earnings and this will boost their purchasing power, ultimately improved access to food.

• Contrary, pastoralist households in Hirshabelle will likely face challenges in accessing food due to decreasing local goat prices leading to lower Terms of Trade (ToT) rates.