Somalia - Joint Markets and Supply Chain Update: 31st October, 2021— 07th November, 2021.

Key messages

 October Bossaso port statistics released this week indicate that livestock export volumes increased by 41% and decreased by –13% when compared to last month and same period last year respectively.

 Light Deyr rains were reported in coastal areas of Bandarbayla and few pockets in Gedo region, however most South Central regions remain dry and water prices are high.

 Cross-border trade between Ethiopia/Somalia in Puntland was halted due to conflict in Ethiopia.