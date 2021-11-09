Somalia
Somalia - Joint Markets and Supply Chain Update: 31st October, 2021— 07th November, 2021.
Attachments
Key messages
October Bossaso port statistics released this week indicate that livestock export volumes increased by 41% and decreased by –13% when compared to last month and same period last year respectively.
Light Deyr rains were reported in coastal areas of Bandarbayla and few pockets in Gedo region, however most South Central regions remain dry and water prices are high.
Cross-border trade between Ethiopia/Somalia in Puntland was halted due to conflict in Ethiopia.