Somalia - Joint Markets and Supply Chain Update: 29 October - 05 November 2022

KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Prices: The prices of imported food items (i.e., rice, wheat flour, pasta, vegetable oil and sugar) either decreased or remained same in many states except in Bandadir where the price of rice and wheat flour increased by 14% and 7% respectively and in Somaliland where the price of wheat flour increased by 4% compared to the previous week. The local cereal prices showed mixed trends whereby the red sorghum prices increased or remained unchanged in most of the markets except in Banadir where it showed a significant drop by 25%. The price of white maize decreased in many markets, particularly in Southwest and Bandadir, where the retail price has reduced by 25% and 17% respectively compared to the previous week. However, only in Puntland, white maize price has increased slightly by 2%.
The price of camel milk went down in Puntland(15%), Hirshabelle(7%) and Galmuduug(1%) but increased significantly by 33% in Banadir compared to the previous week.
Diesel prices reported a decrease in Hirshabele (11%), Puntland (9%) and Galmudug (2%) and remained the same in the other markets. During the week, the unskilled wage rates did not show any significant changes in most of the states except in Puntland and Southwest where it has decreased by 3% and 12% respectively.
-
Availability: Generally, sufficient stocks of imported food commodities were reported across the states except for a few localized markets such as Bulo-Burte district under Hirshabele which reported lower stocks due to the recent explosion that affected the main bridge connecting the town to other markets.
-
Supply Resilience: The supply chain of key imported food commodities remained resilient in most of the regions across the states, and most of the supply corridors are accessible apart from the volatile areas like Bulo Burte district in the Hirshabele state. However, such areas are being monitored closely for any changes to be able to act fast and generate early warnings. The markets affected by recent floods in Qardho in the Puntland state and Buuhodle have fully resumed trade activities except for a few petty traders.
-
Trade logistics: In Hudur, supply corridors have become muddy due to recent rains resulting in increased lead time. Also, in Bulo-Burte, no commercial flights arrived since the recent explosion. Movement of commodities remains normal at the cross-border points including commodities flow into Somalia from Ethiopia, Kenya, and Djibouti except in Puntland where the volume of fuel, fruits and vegetables is still lower despite the smooth flow across the border.
IMPLICATIONS ON FOOD SECURITY
-
The availability of sufficient stocks of imported food items, decreasing prices of staples in some markets combined with the decreasing fuel prices especially in Hirshabele (11%), Puntland (9%) and Galmudug (2%) will positively impact the food access in several states. Moreover, households will have more access to vegetable oil in most of the states compared to the previous week, particularly in Puntland and Southwest markets where the retail price has dropped significantly.
-
In Banadir, increased prices reported for rice, wheat flour and camel milk will limit household food access leading to insufficient intake of energy and proteins, particularly among the households those who depend on the markets.
-
Households depending on wage labour in Southwest and Puntland are expected to have reduced earnings and will continue to struggle to access their food needs due to the decreased purchasing power.