Somalia - Joint Markets and Supply Chain Update: 29 October - 05 November 2022

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The price of camel milk went down in Puntland(15%), Hirshabelle(7%) and Galmuduug(1%) but increased significantly by 33% in Banadir compared to the previous week.

Diesel prices reported a decrease in Hirshabele (11%), Puntland (9%) and Galmudug (2%) and remained the same in the other markets. During the week, the unskilled wage rates did not show any significant changes in most of the states except in Puntland and Southwest where it has decreased by 3% and 12% respectively.

Availability: Generally, sufficient stocks of imported food commodities were reported across the states except for a few localized markets such as Bulo-Burte district under Hirshabele which reported lower stocks due to the recent explosion that affected the main bridge connecting the town to other markets.

Supply Resilience: The supply chain of key imported food commodities remained resilient in most of the regions across the states, and most of the supply corridors are accessible apart from the volatile areas like Bulo Burte district in the Hirshabele state. However, such areas are being monitored closely for any changes to be able to act fast and generate early warnings. The markets affected by recent floods in Qardho in the Puntland state and Buuhodle have fully resumed trade activities except for a few petty traders.