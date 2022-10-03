Somalia - Joint Markets and Supply Chain Update: 26 September - 02 October 2022

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Prices: The prices of imported food items were relatively stable despite mild changes. The vegetable oil prices recorded decline in Jubaland, Southwest and Puntland by 9%, 5%, and 3% respectively per litre, but still high. Galmudug State experienced an upsurge of wheat flour, rice and pasta prices by 11%, 8% and 7% respectively per kg.

Similarly, rice, sugar, and pasta also increased slightly by 2% per Kgs in Puntland. On the other hand, wheat flour and rice decreased by 7% and 3% respectively per kg in Southwest.

Fuel: Diesel prices either decreased or remained unchanged as from last week in most of the markets across the country. For example, prices decreased in Somaliland and Jubaland by 13% and 3% respectively while increase slightly in Puntland and Galmudug.

However, prices remained unchanged as from last week in Banadir, Hirshabelle, and Southwest.

Availability: Overall, availability of imported food commodities and fuel in most markets were rated as good. Sufficient stocks and quantities of imported commodities reported throughout the monitored markets except some areas with security challenges. There is improved availability of vegetable oil in several markets leading to decreasing of prices.

Supply resilience: Overall, the supply chain resilience of most of the markets were rated as good. Supply chain of key commodities remained resilient in most markets except for the isolated restricted areas in Galmudug and Hiraan regions like Bulo Burto due to ongoing confrontations between authorities and insurgents. However, even in such areas, there is availability of food commodities and market activities are ongoing smoothly.

Trade logistics: the general status of trade logistics was rated as good.

Smooth flow of commodities noted at the border closing points that includes commodities from Kenya, Djibouti, and Ethiopia except in Galmudug region where persistence of border limitations due to insurgent confrontations with Ethiopia. Additionally, in Galmudug, the main road is still blocked by clan militia and only trucks with livestock are allowed to proceed. Smooth flow of goods and services for all points on entry including the port of Kismaayo were reported