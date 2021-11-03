Somalia
Somalia - Joint Markets and Supply Chain Update: 24 - 31 October, 2021
Key messages
Deyr rains have started in some areas in South Central regions, however most locations in Jubaland and Galmudug remain dry and water prices are high.
Fuel prices are increasing in most markets following the global oil trends, leading to increased transport cost and food prices in some areas.
Scarcity of fruits and vegetables such as bananas, tomatoes, onions, watermelons continue in northeast regions and prices remain high.