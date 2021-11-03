Somalia

Somalia - Joint Markets and Supply Chain Update: 24 - 31 October, 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Key messages

  • Deyr rains have started in some areas in South Central regions, however most locations in Jubaland and Galmudug remain dry and water prices are high.

  • Fuel prices are increasing in most markets following the global oil trends, leading to increased transport cost and food prices in some areas.

  • Scarcity of fruits and vegetables such as bananas, tomatoes, onions, watermelons continue in northeast regions and prices remain high.

Related Content