Somalia - Joint Markets and Supply Chain Update: 18 - 25 September 2022

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Prices - The key imported food commodities have remained relatively stable with slight changes. For instance, rice, sugar and pasta increased slightly by 6%, 4% and 3% respectively per Kgs in Puntalnd. Similarly, Camel milk prices increased in Southwest, Hishabelle and Puntland by 22%, 15% and 1% respectively per litre, an indication of continued scarcity. Vegetable oil prices have also decreased in Hirshabelle, Galmudug and Puntland by 6%, 3% and 1% respectively per litre, however, prices remain high.

Availability - Availability of wheat flour increased leading to decrease of prices in some markets in Banadir and Hirshabelle, this is likely due to India lift of wheat flour last week. In Galmudug, supply of imported items is good, however fresh fruits and vegetables are still scarce due to border limitations from Ethiopia. In Southwest and Jubaland, the sugar and wheat flour which were scarce last week are now available due to traders ordering food in bulk to act as buffer stock. In Puntland and Somaliland availability of imported food commodities remains good throughout the region. Also in Puntland, supply of fuel has also increased in the markets due to the end of monsoon winds.

Resilience of supply chains - Resilience of supply chain in most of the areas is good apart from restricted areas in Hiiran region like Buloburte. Also, in Galmudug supply chain of key imported food commodities remains resilient in most parts of the region despite supply chain inefficiencies in some pockets. In Somaliland,

Puntland and Southwest, supply chain of key imported food commodities remained resilient throughout the regions.

Trade logistics - Supply routes from Mogadishu and Bosasso to Buloburte are partially open despite the fights between local communities and insurgents.

However, access through the supply routes is unpredictable. Border limitations still present due to insurgent attack in Ethiopia. In Gawan and Hobyo, many shops remained empty as trucks carrying food commodities were unable to access the main road connecting Galkacyo town and southern regions of the country. The road was blocked by clan militia due to clan and political representations in Galmudug state causing supply delays. Kismayu port is operating normally with Dhobley, Doolow and Elwak borders open for cross border trade