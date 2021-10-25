Somalia
Somalia - Joint Markets and Supply Chain Update: 17 - 24 October, 2021
Attachments
Key messages
Consumer Price Index (CPI) September 2021 report published by FGS, department of statistics indicates a monthly increase of 0.73% and annual inflation of 4.59%.
Deyr rains have started in some South-Central locations, however most locations in Jubaland and Galmudug remain dry and water prices are high.
Scarcity of fruits and vegetables such as bananas, tomatoes, onions, watermelons continue in northeast regions and prices remain high.