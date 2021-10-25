Somalia

Somalia - Joint Markets and Supply Chain Update: 17 - 24 October, 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Key messages

  • Consumer Price Index (CPI) September 2021 report published by FGS, department of statistics indicates a monthly increase of 0.73% and annual inflation of 4.59%.

  • Deyr rains have started in some South-Central locations, however most locations in Jubaland and Galmudug remain dry and water prices are high.

  • Scarcity of fruits and vegetables such as bananas, tomatoes, onions, watermelons continue in northeast regions and prices remain high.

Related Content