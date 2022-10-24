Somalia - Joint Markets and Supply Chain Update: 15 - 22 October 2022

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

• Prices: In Somaliland and Jubaland, the key commodities including imported food items, local cereals and diesel remained unchanged from the last week. The other regions showed some price fluctuations from minimal to moderate levels. In the capital, camel milk decreased by 33% per litre compared to the last week. However, camel milk prices increased by 14% and 7% in Hirshabelle and Southwest respectively. Imported food items decreased in most of the markets except wheat flour which increased by 6% in the capital Mogadishu and pasta which increased minimally by 1% in the Southwest. Price of local cereals showed mixed trends compared to the last week. In Banadir, price of both red sorghum and white maize decreased by 7% while the same two commodities showed slight increases in Hirshabelle and remained unchanged in Jubaland and Somaliland. In Puntland, red sorghum increased by 13%. The year-on-year price change of local cereals still shows as a significant increase ranging from 10% to 70%. The price of fuel particularly diesel prices either decreased or remained unchanged from the last week.

• Availability: Generally, sufficient stocks of imported food commodities were reported across the states. In Garbaharey and Kismayu markets of Jubaland, wheat flour availability has slightly reduced and it is mainly driven by limited supplies because some of the supply corridors have been affected by Deyr rains. Also, the inadequate availability of fuel, fresh fruits and vegetables in Puntland continued this week too due to the supply shortages from Ethiopia. Availability of water is likely to improve in the locations where the rains occurred such as Garhabarey, Bardhere and some locations in Galgaduud region.

• Supply resilience: Supply resilience remains good in most of the markets, except in some of the markets in Galgaduud and Hiraan regions. For instance, insurgents burned a vehicle transporting khat in Ceeldheere village located between Dhusamareb and Guriel towns, posing a threat affecting the transportation of people and supplies. Trucks movement is a challenge in Hiraan due to ongoing confrontation and this is likely to be compounded by the recent twin explosions that affected bridges in Jalalaqsi and Buloburto.

• Trade logistics: Supply corridors between Dhusamareb and Abudwak, Herale and Ceelbuur are accessible but with some difficulties due to the road condition resulting from the onset of Deyr rains. Movement of commodities remains normal at the cross-border points including commodities flow into Somalia from Ethiopia,

Kenya, and Djibouti except in Puntland where the volume of the supply of fuel, fruits and vegetables reported was reported as low.