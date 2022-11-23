Somalia - Joint Markets and Supply Chain Update: 12 - 19 November 2022

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Prices: Overall food prices showed downward trends across the states during the last week (12-19th Nov 2022). However, imported food items monitored by WFP exhibited low to moderate price changes except in Somaliland where prices remained unchanged for last two weeks in a row. The price of sugar went down or remained unchanged in all the states except in Galmudug where it recorded an increase of 15% per kg. In Puntland, wheat flour and vegetable oil prices increased slightly by 3% per kg and 2% per litre respectively.

Further, in Jubaland, both wheat flour and vegetable oil showed a minimal increase of 1%. Contrary, in Mogadishu and Galmudug, wheat flour decreased by 10% and 7% per kg respectively. Rice prices recorded a price drop across most of the states and the highest price drop (14% per kg) was reported in Galmudug state. Pasta decreased by 6% and 1% in Galmudug and Southwest respectively per kg. The price of vegetable oil also dropped by 9%, 3% and 2% per litre in Galmudug, Hirshabelle and Southwest respectively.

Local cereal prices exhibited minimal to moderate changes in most of the states. In Puntland and Galmudug, white maize prices increased by 8% and 1% respectively per kg while it decreased by 4% in both Hirshabelle and Jubaland states.

The price of red sorghum per kg decreased by 13% and 12% in Mogadishu and Galmudug respectively while it showed a minor increase of 2% in Jubaland.

Camel milk prices remained almost the same in all the states except in Jubaland where the price dropped significantly by 20% per litre. The price of diesel remained the same as the previous week in all the states except in Galmudug where prices decreased marginally by 1% per litre.

Availability: Enough stocks of imported food commodities were reported in markets throughout the states except in Laasqoray district where the availability of vegetable oil and sugar was limited due to supply delays from the Bossaso port.

Supply Resilience: Supply chain of key imported and local cereals remained resilient in most of the regions across the states. In addition, major trade corridors are accessible except for a few which had faced difficulties of physical access as the roads were submerged with water or got muddy due to onset of Deyr seasonal rains.

Trade logistics: Mogadishu-Beletweyne supply corridor got affected by the heavy rains leading to increased lead time.

Also, trucks from Bossaso-Beletweyne got stuck in the Mataaban town due to the raise of tax from $2.5 to $4.0 per sack at the checkpoint in Mahadaay. In Abudwak, the airport remained closed due to clan disputes related to the council representation. Supply routes along Dhobley - Afmadow corridor are accessible albeit with some physical access difficulties due to stagnant water and muddy roads. In Qansaxdhere, insurgents strictly imposed access controls to surrounding villages.