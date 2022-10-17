Somalia - Joint Markets and Supply Chain Update: 08 - 15 October 2022

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

• Prices: The prices of imported food items, local cereals and diesel remained unchanged as from last week in Jubaland. However, other states recorded minimal to moderate changes. For instance, wheat flour prices increased in Hirshabelle and Galmudug by 11% and 10% respectively per kg. In Puntland, pasta and sugar decreased by 10% and 6% respectively per kg. In Southwest, both sugar and vegetable oil decreased by 2% per kg and litre respectively, however this was only observed in Huddur market where sugar decreased from $1.6 to $1.4/kg and vegetable oil from $3 to $2.6/ litre. Diesel prices either increased minimally or remained unchanged from the last week, except in Banadir where prices increased by 22%. But, the year on year difference in the diesel price still showed a significant increase ranging from 50% to 60%.

• Availability: Sufficient stocks and quantities of imported food commodities were reported across the states. The availability of camel milk has improved in Burco district, Somaliland. Also, access to water has improved in some of the rural pockets in Puntland where some occasional precipitations occurred in the last week. However, the availability of local cereals such as red sorghum and maize in the production regions of Southwest is still poor. Lower availability of diesel was also reported in Bulo Burte market Hirshabelle state.

• Supply resilience: Market activities are ongoing smoothly in most of the markets. In Beletweyne, market activities are slowly resuming after the explosion which occurred two weeks ago. During the referenced week, the supply chain of key commodities remained relatively stable in most of the markets except in some isolated locations due to limitations in access such as in Bulo Burte and Jalalaqsi of Hirshabele state. The availability of trucks has become limited as a result of the ongoing confrontation between insurgents and the troops. This has resulted in some inefficiency of fuel supply to Bulo Burte and neighboring markets.

• Trade logistics: In general, the trade logistics functions are running smoothly. Movement of commodities is also normal at the cross-border points including commodities flow into Somalia from Ethiopia, Kenya, and Djibouti except in Puntland where the volume of fuel, fruits and vegetables has dropped despite smooth flow across the border. Most of the roads are accessible and transport services are smooth except in Hiraan where some of the corridors are partially accessible.

Also, the Hobyo port was reopened in the last week for small boats.