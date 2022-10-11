Somalia - Joint Markets and Supply Chain Update: 01 - 08 October 2022

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

• Prices: The prices of imported food items remained relatively stable during the week, nevertheless, minimal changes were noted in Hirshabelle, Galmudug and Puntland. For instance, in Hirshabelle, rice, wheat flour, pasta and sugar decreased by 5%, 3%, 2% and 7% compared to last week per Kg while in Galmudug and Puntland markets, prices of rice, wheat flour, pasta and sugar increased by 2% per kg. Also, in Hudur, wholesale price of sugar (25kg bag), rice (25Kg bag), wheat flour (25Kg bag) vegetable oil (3 litres) and pasta (10kg box) reduced by $3, $3, $1, $1 and $1 respectively due to improved supply in the market. Diesel prices either increased minimally or remained unchanged from the last week, except in Banadir where prices decreased by 18%. However, Year on year imported retail food price changes still showed a significant increase ranging from 38% to 67%.

• Availability: Sufficient stocks and quantities of imported commodities reported throughout the monitored markets. Availability of cereals in local markets significantly improved in Hirshabelle leading to decreased prices due to arrival of harvest in the markets. This may be a temporary development and cereal availability will be affected soon due to below average production in the last four seasons. Further, in Puntland there is low availability of fresh fruits and vegetables in most of markets due to reduced stocks from south central production regions and Ethiopia across the border.

• Supply resilience: Supply chain of key commodities remained stable in most of the markets except for the isolated restricted areas in Galmudug and Hiraan region due to ongoing confrontations between authorities and insurgents leading to inefficiencies. Despite the confrontations, in affected areas, food commodities are available and market activities are ongoing smoothly.

• Trade logistics: Overall, the trade logistics functions normal. But, the supply corridor from Mogadishu to Bulo Burte is partially accessible and open but retailers are getting supplies from Jalalaqsi or Berbera.

Movement of commodities is normal at the crossborder points including commodities flow into Somalia from Ethiopia, Kenya, and Djibouti except in Galmudug with restrictions due to insurgent confrontations with Ethiopian troops. The road in Galkacyo South which had been closed by clan militia due to power struggles with Galmudug administration has finally been opened and transport services resumed to normal. The Garacad sea port is expected to be officially opened in the next month and is anticipated to reduce lead time and transport costs.