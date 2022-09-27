Somalia Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) (May 2022)

INTRODUCTION

Three years of consecutive below-average rainy seasons have led to severe water shortages, widespread displacement, and rising food prices throughout Somalia. With the country facing its fourth, there may be a sharp increase in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH)1 . All the while, as of 31 March 2022, only 56.1 million United States Dollar (USD) of the requested 1.5 billion USD has been contributed to the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP).

The Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) is a joint initiative from the Somalia Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Shelter, and Education clusters and REACH. It aims to address an information gap in Somalia in terms of regular and updated monitoring of market functionality on a broad range of non-food items (NFIs), while contributing to existing supply chain and price monitoring of the main Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB) items.

The aim of the JMMI is to harmonise market monitoring, avoid duplications and overlaps in data collection, maximise geographic coverage and ensure a regular and predictable output to inform cluster programming and cash responses. It is a model that REACH has supported to set up and coordinate in several countries.

The assessed items are selected based on needs of the three clusters and their members, currently implementing or planning to implement Market-Based Programming (MBP) and CVA. On the supply side, MBP supports traders to expand their products, for example through providing non-refundable cash grants for business development. On the demand side, CVA is provided to increase access to WASH, shelter, and education commodities.

Data collection takes place on a quarterly basis. The pilot round of the JMMI in Somalia took place in June 2020 in 6 locations.

The August 2020 round was the first full round of the JMMI2 , which covered more than 50 items from the WASH and Shelter clusters, in 12 different locations. In the November 2020 round an additional 20 items were proposed by the Somalia education cluster in order to respond to persisting information gaps on education-related expenses.