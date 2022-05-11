Somalia Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) (February 2022)

INTRODUCTION

The humanitarian response system in Somalia has mechanisms in place for rapid scale-up and sustained programming, including Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA). The challenges of the deteriorating drought conditions have resulted in increased humanitarian needs as the country risks a fourth consecutive failed rainy season through December 2021. As of 31 March 2022, US$56.1 million has been contributed to the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), which requires $1.5 billion to assist 5.5 million Somalis. The use of CVA, through multi-purpose cash assistance and sectoral cash, is expected to rise throughout 2022, as it remains an effective means of delivering aid.

The Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) is a joint initiative from the Somalia Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Shelter, and Education clusters and REACH. It aims to address an information gap in Somalia in terms of regular and updated monitoring of market functionality and a broad range of non-food items (NFIs), while contributing to existing1 supply chain and price monitoring of the main Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB) items.

The aim of the JMMI is to harmonise market monitoring, avoid duplications and overlaps in data collection, maximise geographic coverage and ensure a regular and predictable output to inform cluster programming and cash responses. It is a model that REACH has supported to set up and coordinate in several countries.

The assessed items are selected based on needs of the three clusters and their members, currently implementing or planning to implement MarketBased Programming (MBP) and CVA. On the supply side, MBP supports traders to expand their products, for example through providing non-refundable cash grants for business development. On the demand side,

CVA is provided to increase access to WASH, shelter, and education commodities.

Data collection takes place on a quarterly basis. The pilot round of the JMMI in Somalia took place in June 2020 in 6 locations with a reduced list of assessed items. The August 2020 round was the first full round of the JMMI, which covered more than 50 items from the WASH and Shelter clusters, in 12 different locations. Atypical circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic have increased both the demand for an updated monitoring of a broad range of NFIs, and the limitations faced when collecting primary data.

In order to respond to persisting information gaps on education-related expenses, the Somalia education cluster proposed additional 20 items in the November 2020 JMMI. As of the most recent round in February 2022, the JMMI continues to adapt and improve, with partners working together, learning from experience, while delivering the best possible data with transparency and accuracy.