Somalia + 1 more
Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 8th November — 15th November, 2020
Key messages
Transport services in the main supply corridors linking Mogadishu and main markets in central and southern regions are facing some challenges and disrupted in some locations due to flash floods caused by ongoing Deyr rains.
Fuel prices have remained the same in most markets and are low reflecting the global trend.
Civil unrest in Ethiopia has affected Ethiopia/Somaliland cross-border trade. This has led to a slight increase in fruits and vegetable prices in different markets in Somaliland.