Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 7th June - 14th June, 2020

Key messages

 Scarcity of fruits and vegetables such as bananas, tomatoes, onions and watermelons continue in most regions and prices remain high.

 Minimum to moderate rains were reported in northern regions with no effect on supply corridors and transport services are normal.

 Livestock prices (goat and camel) are increasing throughout Somalia due to pastoralist holding animals hence scarcity in the markets.

 Fuel prices remain low in most regions of Somalia reflecting the global trend.

Banadir and Hirshabelle

• Retailers in Beletweyne opted to source their supplies from Puntland instead of Mogadishu due to increased taxes along the MogadishuBeletweyne supply corridor.

• According to FGS-Ministry of Agriculture and Growth and Enterprise, Employment, and Livelihoods (GEEL) project, this week Somali farmers exported fourth round of bananas (17 tonnes) to Saudi through the port of Mogadishu that resumed in November last year after decades.

• In Mogadishu, the price of vegetable oil reduced due to increased supply flow from the source market.

• In most regions, fuel prices remain the same as last week and low. For example in Mogadishu, both diesel and petrol is trading at $0.45 per litre.

• In Jowhar, prices of both imported food items (rice, vegetable oil, wheat flour, dates and sugar) decreased by (-6% to –17%) compared to last week. However, local food items (maize, beans, red and white sorghum) increased by (4-20%).

• In Buloburto, prices of imported food items (rice, vegetable oil, wheat flour and sugar) remained the same as last week. However, retail and wholesale prices of local food items (red sorghum and white maize) increased by (17-25%) this week compared to last week.