Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 6th December - 13th December, 2020

Key messages

  • Effects of devaluation of Somali Shillings continue in the main markets of Puntland, the local currency slightly improved but is fragile.

  • In Galkayo, prices of fruits and vegetables such as tomatoes, onions, and watermelons are fluctuating due to delays in the main corridor linking Galkayo and Beletweyne.

  • In South West, prices of essential food items remain high in most markets and availability is very low.

