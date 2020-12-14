Somalia
Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 6th December - 13th December, 2020
Attachments
Key messages
Effects of devaluation of Somali Shillings continue in the main markets of Puntland, the local currency slightly improved but is fragile.
In Galkayo, prices of fruits and vegetables such as tomatoes, onions, and watermelons are fluctuating due to delays in the main corridor linking Galkayo and Beletweyne.
In South West, prices of essential food items remain high in most markets and availability is very low.