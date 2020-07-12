Somalia + 1 more
Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 5 - 12 July 2020
Key Messages
- There is a sharp increase of fruits and vegetables such as bananas, tomatoes, onions, watermelons throughout Puntland and Somaliland due to cross border restrictions and civil unrest in Ethiopia.
- Rehabilitation of Garowe/Galkacyo corridor has temporarily affected trade along the road forcing temporary closure of businesses.
- Fuel prices have remained low throughout Somalia reflecting the global trend.