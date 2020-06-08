Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 31st May — 7th June, 2020.

Key messages

Scarcity of fruits and vegetables such as bananas, tomatoes, onions and watermelons continue in most regions and prices remain high.

Transport services have resumed in all regions throughout the country, supply of goods is normal and trucks are operating normally.

Livestock prices (goat) continue to be high mostly in central and northern regions despite that Eid festive and holy Ramadan period ended.

Banadir and Hirshabelle

• Transport services in Mogadishu - Beletweyne corridor have now fully resumed, supply of goods is normal and trucks are operating normally.

• Increased demand of goods especially imported food items was reported in Bakara Market as transport services to surrounding regions and districts returned to normal • In Beletweyne, retail and wholesale prices of imported food items (rice, vegetable oil, wheat flour, sugar and dates) decreased by (-4 to -20%) this week compared to last week but still high.

• In most regions, fuel prices remained low this week with some little fluctuations in some markets. For example in Mogadishu, both diesel and petrol price per litre increased from $0.45 to $0.5 (11%) this week.

• In Jowhar, prices of imported food items (rice, vegetable oil, wheat flour, dates and sugar) remained the same as last week. However, local food items (maize, beans, red and white sorghum) increased by 8-15% • In Buloburto, prices of local food items remained the same as last week. However, retail prices of imported food items (rice, vegetable oil, wheat flour and sugar) have shown variation (increased/ decreased by ±10%) this week compared to last week.