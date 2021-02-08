Somalia
Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 31st January - 07th February, 2021
Attachments
Key messages
Prices of fruits are increasing in Northeast regions due to shortage and high taxes by local administrations along the supply corridors from the south central production regions.
Water availability is low in some areas in Northwest regions but prices remain the same and are normal.
Somali Shilling continue to lose its value in Puntland and all the transactions in the main markets are mainly in USD.