Somalia

Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 31st January - 07th February, 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Key messages

  • Prices of fruits are increasing in Northeast regions due to shortage and high taxes by local administrations along the supply corridors from the south central production regions.

  • Water availability is low in some areas in Northwest regions but prices remain the same and are normal.

  • Somali Shilling continue to lose its value in Puntland and all the transactions in the main markets are mainly in USD.

Related Content