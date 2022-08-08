Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 31 July - 07 August 2022

Key messages
-
Bossaso port statistics released this week indicate that food imports increased in July by (67%) compared to the previous month, sugar commands the largest share at 58% of the total food imports followed by wheat flour at 26%.
-
Cross border trade between Somalia and Ethiopia at Abudwaaq and Balanbale border points was halted this week due to insecurity.
-
Water scarcity continues throughout the country, water trucking is ongoing in most affected villages and price is increasing in some locations.