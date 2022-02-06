Somalia
Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 30th January, 2022 - 06th February, 2022.
**Key messages
January Bossaso port statistics released this week indicate that livestock export volumes increased by 19% compared to the previous month and decreased slightly by –4% compared to the same period last year.
Business activities that were halted last week Wednesday in Bakara market in Mogadishu due to insecurity resumed on Saturday and are ongoing normally.
Despite water scarcity in most livelihood zones throughout the country, water prices remained the same as last week but high.