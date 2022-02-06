Somalia

Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 30th January, 2022 - 06th February, 2022.

**Key messages

  • January Bossaso port statistics released this week indicate that livestock export volumes increased by 19% compared to the previous month and decreased slightly by –4% compared to the same period last year.

  • Business activities that were halted last week Wednesday in Bakara market in Mogadishu due to insecurity resumed on Saturday and are ongoing normally.

  • Despite water scarcity in most livelihood zones throughout the country, water prices remained the same as last week but high.

