Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 29th November — 6th December, 2020

Key messages

 Transport services in the main supply corridors linking Bossaso and main towns along the coast of Bari are facing some challenges and disrupted in some locations due to effects of tropical cyclone GATI.

 In Puntland, traders refused trading with Somali Shillings notes leading to further devaluation of the local currency.

 Cross border trade between Ethiopia and Somaliland is normal, supply of fruits and vegetables from Ethiopia is ongoing smoothly and prices are normal.