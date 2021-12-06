Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 28th November, 2021— 05th December, 2021

Key messages

November Bossaso port statistics released this week indicate that Livestock export volumes increased by 15% compared to the previous month and remained the same compared to the same period last year.

Moderate to Heavy rains in Jubaland led to improved water availability and decreasing prices in some locations but affected access of some roads.

In the capital, most roads are accessible and transport services are normal. Moreover, port operations are ongoing normally in the port of Mogadishu.

Banadir

• In Bakara market, prices of most food commodities, both imported and local food items remain the same as last week.

• In Mogadishu, fuel prices (diesel and petrol) remain the same as last week. In addition in Bakara market cooking gas and charcoal prices remain the same as last week.

Hirshabelle

• In Jowhar town, prices of most food commodities, both imported and local cereals remain the same as last week. In addition, the main road connecting Jowhar and Mogadishu is accessible.

• In Beletweyne and Buloburto, prices of local cereals, imported food items and fuel (diesel and petrol) remain the same as last week.

• The cross border trade between Somalia and Ethiopia, through Beletweyne town is normal and goods are moving smoothly from both sides. The common items supplied from Ethiopia are potatoes, diesel, petrol and sorghum.

Galmuduug

• Water trucking continued in the rural villages of Adado such as Tuulo xoosh, Galgalad, Macalin Khalif and prices are increasing. For instance, water prices increased from $1.4 to $4 per 200 litres tank and 10,000 litres of water increased from $100 to $200 due to scarcity and poor roads.

• In Galkayo South, fuel prices are increasing compared to last week. For instance, petrol prices increased from $0.6 to $0.85 per litre.

• Prices of fruits and vegetables are high in most markets due to scarcity. For instance, a piece of mango remains at $2 in Galkayo South town for the last four weeks.

• In Galkayo South, onions prices increased from $0.8 to $1.0 compared to last week. However, in Hobyo and Adado onions prices remained the same at $0.8 and $0.9 respectively per Kg.

• Prices of cowpeas and lentils remain the same in most markets but high due to scarcity. For instance, in Adado, lentils are being sold at $1.4 per Kg. In Dhuusamarreb cowpeas prices remained at $1.6 per Kg.

• Most roads in Galmudug are accessible, and transportat services are operating normally. However, AdadoHobyo road remains inaccessible for the past three months due conflict between militaries and insurgents (A.S).