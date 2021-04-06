Somalia
Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 28th March, 2021— 04th April, 2021.
Attachments
Key messages
Authorities in Somaliland introduced a directive to control fuel prices due to increasing prices in the last two weeks.
Water trucking is ongoing in northeast, northwest and some locations in central and southern parts of the country due to scarcity, Puntland recording the highest prices.
In Diinsor, transportation of food items using donkey carts from rural to urban centres is limited due to increased insecurity in rural areas.