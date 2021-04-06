Somalia

Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 28th March, 2021— 04th April, 2021.

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Key messages

  • Authorities in Somaliland introduced a directive to control fuel prices due to increasing prices in the last two weeks.

  • Water trucking is ongoing in northeast, northwest and some locations in central and southern parts of the country due to scarcity, Puntland recording the highest prices.

  • In Diinsor, transportation of food items using donkey carts from rural to urban centres is limited due to increased insecurity in rural areas.

Related Content