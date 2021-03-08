Somalia
Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 28th February, 2021— 07th March, 2021
Attachments
Key messages
February Bossaso port statistics released this week indicate that livestock export volumes increased by (57%) compared to last month and compared with the same period last year it increased slightly by (2%).
Insecurity along the main corridor linking Bossaso with Abudwaq and Galinsor town affected transport services, negatively affecting trade activities.
In Jowhar transport services resumed, availability of imported food commodities improved and prices are decreasing.