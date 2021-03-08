Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 28th February, 2021— 07th March, 2021

Key messages

 February Bossaso port statistics released this week indicate that livestock export volumes increased by (57%) compared to last month and compared with the same period last year it increased slightly by (2%).

 Insecurity along the main corridor linking Bossaso with Abudwaq and Galinsor town affected transport services, negatively affecting trade activities.

 In Jowhar transport services resumed, availability of imported food commodities improved and prices are decreasing.