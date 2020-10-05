Somalia + 1 more
Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 27th September - 04th October, 2020
Attachments
Key messages
Improved availability of fruits and vegetables such as bananas, tomatoes, onions, carrots and potatoes continue in Northwest regions and prices are near normal.
Heavy Karan rainfall in many locations in Northwest with some areas reporting delayed transport services and extremely muddy roads.
Fuel prices remain the same in most markets throughout Somalia and are low reflecting the global trend.