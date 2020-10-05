Somalia + 1 more

Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 27th September - 04th October, 2020

Key messages

  • Improved availability of fruits and vegetables such as bananas, tomatoes, onions, carrots and potatoes continue in Northwest regions and prices are near normal.

  • Heavy Karan rainfall in many locations in Northwest with some areas reporting delayed transport services and extremely muddy roads.

  • Fuel prices remain the same in most markets throughout Somalia and are low reflecting the global trend.

