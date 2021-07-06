Somalia + 1 more
Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 27th June, 2021— 04th July, 2021
Attachments
Key messages
Heavy rains along the coastal area in Juba region, disrupted transport services from Kismayo to Afmadow and Dhobley due to impassable roads leading to increased lead-time.
Prices of fruits and vegetables are increasing in northeast regions due too low supply from southern and central production regions.
Light to moderate rains were received in the northwest regions of Awdal and Woqooyi Galbeed, all roads are accessible and transport services are normal.