Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 27th June, 2021— 04th July, 2021

Key messages

  • Heavy rains along the coastal area in Juba region, disrupted transport services from Kismayo to Afmadow and Dhobley due to impassable roads leading to increased lead-time.

  • Prices of fruits and vegetables are increasing in northeast regions due too low supply from southern and central production regions.

  • Light to moderate rains were received in the northwest regions of Awdal and Woqooyi Galbeed, all roads are accessible and transport services are normal.

