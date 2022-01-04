Somalia

Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 26th December, 2021- 02nd January, 2022

Key Messages

  • Calm has returned to Bossaso, the Puntland’s major port town after days of confrontation and fighting.
  • To curb increasing prices of imported food items, the Authorities in Somaliland declared tax reduction of imported essential food commodities starting January 2022.
  • Water scarcity continues in the South-Central regions, water trucking is ongoing in most affected areas and prices are increasing.

