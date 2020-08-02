Somalia + 1 more

Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 26 July — 02 August 2020

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Key messages

  • Livestock prices (goat and sheep) have increased in most markets due to the Eid al Adha festivals this week.

  • Heavy rains in some locations of Central and Southern regions this week with no effect on supply corridors and transport services are normal.

  • Scarcity of fruits and vegetables such as bananas, tomatoes, onions, mangoes and watermelons continues in most regions, however availability has improved in Northern regions although prices remain high.

Related Content