Somalia + 1 more
Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 26 July — 02 August 2020
Attachments
Key messages
Livestock prices (goat and sheep) have increased in most markets due to the Eid al Adha festivals this week.
Heavy rains in some locations of Central and Southern regions this week with no effect on supply corridors and transport services are normal.
Scarcity of fruits and vegetables such as bananas, tomatoes, onions, mangoes and watermelons continues in most regions, however availability has improved in Northern regions although prices remain high.