Somalia + 1 more
Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 25th July, 2021— 01st August, 2021
Key messages
Traders in Doolow and Belethawa have opted to source for food commodities from Berbera Port via Ethiopia instead of Mogadishu due to increased checkpoints and high taxation along Mogadishu-Belethawa supply corridor.
Prices of fruits and vegetables remain high in Puntland regions due to low supply from Southern and central production regions.
Concerns for water scarcity have been noted in parts of Galmudug, Jubaland and Southwest States of Somalia