Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 25th July, 2021— 01st August, 2021

Key messages

  • Traders in Doolow and Belethawa have opted to source for food commodities from Berbera Port via Ethiopia instead of Mogadishu due to increased checkpoints and high taxation along Mogadishu-Belethawa supply corridor.

  • Prices of fruits and vegetables remain high in Puntland regions due to low supply from Southern and central production regions.

  • Concerns for water scarcity have been noted in parts of Galmudug, Jubaland and Southwest States of Somalia

