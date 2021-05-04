Somalia
Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 25th April, 2021— 02nd May, 2021
Key messages
Moderate to heavy GU rains reported in most locations throughout Somalia disrupting transport services in Jowhar.
Prices of goat meat and camel milk are increasing in some locations due to increased demand related to the ongoing Ramadan period.
Political tension and unrest disrupted markets in the capital Mogadishu leading to limited business activities; however, trade activities are slowly returning to normal in some locations.