Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 25th April, 2021— 02nd May, 2021

Key messages

  • Moderate to heavy GU rains reported in most locations throughout Somalia disrupting transport services in Jowhar.

  • Prices of goat meat and camel milk are increasing in some locations due to increased demand related to the ongoing Ramadan period.

  • Political tension and unrest disrupted markets in the capital Mogadishu leading to limited business activities; however, trade activities are slowly returning to normal in some locations.

