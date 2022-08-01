Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 24 - 31 July 2022

Key messages

Livestock prices are decreasing in most regions due to distress sales triggered by the scarcity of water and pasture.

Diesel prices are decreasing in Hargeisa, however, petrol prices remain the same and high.

Banadir

• In Bakara market, prices of local cereals (white maize and sorghum) and imported food items such as rice, wheat flour, pasta and vegetable oil remained unchanged as from last week. However, prices of fruits and vegetables decreased by 14% - 20% except bananas that increased by 20%.

• In Mogadishu, diesel prices remained unchanged as from last week, however, petrol prices decreased by 4%. In addition, charcoal and cooking gas remained the same.

• In the capital, most roads are accessible and transport services are normal. Operations are ongoing normally at the port of Mogadishu and goods are moving smoothly to downstream markets. In addition, light rains were received in Mogadishu in the last week.

Hirshabelle

• There is scarcity of white maize in Jowhar leading price increases. For instance, prices increased by 12% per 50 Kg bag. However, prices of sugar and wheat flour decreased by 25% and 11% respectively per 25kg bag. In addition, diesel and petrol decreased by 17% and 4% respectively per 20 litre container.

• In Beletweyne, prices of imported food items are increasing due to reduced supply. For instance, prices of sugar and wheat flour increased from $0.92 to $0.95 and $0.73 to $0.78 respectively per Kg. However, price of rice decreased from $0.86 to $0.74 due to increased supply from source markets.

• In Buloburto, prices of local cereals decreased slightly, for instance, both maize and red sorghum decreased slightly by 3% per bag in response to local cereal harvest season.

• Cross border trade between Somalia and Ethiopia at Feerfeer border point was hated this week due to confrontation between the forces of Ethiopia and insurgents. This might lead to a supply-demand imbalance especially for commodities sourced from the Ethiopian side.

Galmuduug

• In Galkayo South, prices for local cereals (white maize, red and white sorghum) and imported food items such as rice, wheat flour, pasta and vegetable oil remained unchanged for three weeks in a row.

• In most markets, livestock prices remained unchanged for two weeks in a row but high due to scarcity of saleable animals and poor body conditions as result of drought.

• Most roads throughout Galmudug are accessible and transport services are ongoing smoothly, movement of goods from upstream to downstream markets is ongoing normally. However, the Galkayo-Dhusamareb supply corridor that connects Galkayo to markets central regions is very rough leading to increased lead time for transporters.

• Cross border trade between Somalia and Ethiopia through Saaxo is normal. Both traders and consumers have safe access to the market place.