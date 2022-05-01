Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 24 - 01 May 2022

Key messages

Fuel prices are showing a mixed trends throughout the country, but prices are high following global trends.

Light to moderate Gu rains were reported in Hiraan, Lower Shabelle and Gedo regions, transport services are ongoing normally except in Godinlabe in Galmudug.

Prices of imported food items such as wheat flour, rice, vegetable oil are showing mixed trends, however fruits and vegetables are increasing due to scarcity.

Banadir

Prices for fruits and vegetables such as watermelon, mangoes, bananas, onions and potatoes increased between 11% and 29% due to shortage and high demand related to high consumption during the Holy month of Ramadan.

In the capital, most roads are accessible and transport services are normal. Operations are ongoing normally at the port of Mogadishu.

In most markets in Mogadishu, meat prices increased from $8 to $10 per kg due to high demand related to increased consumption during the holy month of Ramadan and Eid Ul Fitr celebrations next week.