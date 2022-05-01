Somalia

Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 24 - 01 May 2022

Key messages

  • Prices of imported food items such as wheat flour, rice, vegetable oil are showing mixed trends, however fruits and vegetables are increasing due to scarcity.

  • Light to moderate Gu rains were reported in Hiraan, Lower Shabelle and Gedo regions, transport services are ongoing normally except in Godinlabe in Galmudug.

  • Fuel prices are showing a mixed trends throughout the country, but prices are high following global trends.

Banadir

  • Prices for fruits and vegetables such as watermelon, mangoes, bananas, onions and potatoes increased between 11% and 29% due to shortage and high demand related to high consumption during the Holy month of Ramadan.

  • In the capital, most roads are accessible and transport services are normal. Operations are ongoing normally at the port of Mogadishu.

  • In most markets in Mogadishu, meat prices increased from $8 to $10 per kg due to high demand related to increased consumption during the holy month of Ramadan and Eid Ul Fitr celebrations next week.

  • In Bakara market, fuel prices increased compared to last week. Diesel prices increased from $22 to $24 and petrol increased from $22 to $26 per 20 litre container. In addition, cooking gas prices (13 Kg cylinder) increased by 13%.

