Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 23rd May, 2021— 30th May, 2021
Key messages
Rains have subsided in most areas throughout the country; however, river flooding is affecting accessibility of the road linking Mogadishu and Jowhar.
Camel milk and water availability is improving in most markets due to improved availability of water and pasture resulting from recent GU rains.
Cross-border trade between Ethiopia/Somalia in Puntland and Somaliland is normal, supply and movement of commodities is ongoing smoothly.