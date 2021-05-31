Somalia

Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 23rd May, 2021— 30th May, 2021

Key messages

  • Rains have subsided in most areas throughout the country; however, river flooding is affecting accessibility of the road linking Mogadishu and Jowhar.

  • Camel milk and water availability is improving in most markets due to improved availability of water and pasture resulting from recent GU rains.

  • Cross-border trade between Ethiopia/Somalia in Puntland and Somaliland is normal, supply and movement of commodities is ongoing smoothly.

