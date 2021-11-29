Somalia
Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 21st November, 2021 - 28th November, 2021
Key messages
Water scarcity continues in northeast, south and central regions, prices are high and water trucking is ongoing in Puntland, Galmudug and Jubaland.
Cowpea prices are increasing in Puntland and Galmudug markets due to scarcity and poor production.
Construction of Berbera corridor is almost completed, the new road which links Ethiopia to Somaliland’s Tog-Wajale, a commercial hub in the border will improve trade movements once completed.