Somalia

Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 21st November, 2021 - 28th November, 2021

Situation Report
Key messages

  • Water scarcity continues in northeast, south and central regions, prices are high and water trucking is ongoing in Puntland, Galmudug and Jubaland.

  • Cowpea prices are increasing in Puntland and Galmudug markets due to scarcity and poor production.

  • Construction of Berbera corridor is almost completed, the new road which links Ethiopia to Somaliland’s Tog-Wajale, a commercial hub in the border will improve trade movements once completed.

