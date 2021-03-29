Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 21st March, 2021— 28th March, 2021

Key messages

Prices of imported food items and fuel are high in most markets in Bay and Bakool regions due to insecurity disrupting supply.

In Dhuusamarreb and Abuduwaq daily labour rates are declining due to limited availability of labour opportunities resulting from second wave of COVID-19.

Water trucking is ongoing in northeast, northwest and some locations in central and southern parts of the country due to scarcity, prices are increasing, Puntland recording the highest increment of more than 50%.

Banadir and Hirshabelle

In Beletweyne, there is water scarcity in remote villages such as Dusmo, Ceelcade, Guricade, Ceel Idad Samow Waraxunshe, Warqumaye, Walalow, Burqaniiyo, Xeyndab, Banaaney, Hiiran Bile, Indhacad, Towfiq, Xujub, Dameerlays, Faaqgumare, Xuduley, and Caadley and water trucking started. Water prices increased by $1 to $1.5 depending on the distance from the water point.

In Jowhar, the level of shabelle river drastically reduced resulting in water scarcity in villages such as Buulo xaaji, Guumes, Gumarey, Maxaakaareebe, Doonwiiraale, Maaxakeeey and water prices are increasing. For instance in the affected villages water increased by 20%.

In Mahas, the areas with water scarcity are Inabale, Ganuribad, Juujule, Suubo, Galcad, and Kadiley and commercial water trucking started in addition, water prices increased from $2 to $3.5 per 200 Liter tank.

In Mataaban most villages are affected by water scarcity, commercial water trucking is ongoing. Water prices increased by $0.4 to $0.5 depending on the distance from the water points.

In Jowhar, prices of imported and local food items showing mixed trends compared to last week. For instance, rice, dates, red and white sorghum increased by (3% to 7%), sugar, wheat flour and white sorghum remained the same. Vegetable oil and pasta decreased by -3% and –25% respectively per litre and kg.