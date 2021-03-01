Somalia

Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 21st February, 2021 - 28th February, 2021

Key messages

  • In Jowhar, prices of food items are increasing due insecurity leading to scarcity of food commodities negatively affecting trade activities.

  • In Southwest, local cereals and imported food items are decreasing compared to last week in most markets but prices remain high.

  • Cross border trade between Ethiopia and Puntland is normal, supply of commodities from both sides is ongoing smoothly.

