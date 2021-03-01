Somalia
Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 21st February, 2021 - 28th February, 2021
Key messages
In Jowhar, prices of food items are increasing due insecurity leading to scarcity of food commodities negatively affecting trade activities.
In Southwest, local cereals and imported food items are decreasing compared to last week in most markets but prices remain high.
Cross border trade between Ethiopia and Puntland is normal, supply of commodities from both sides is ongoing smoothly.