Somalia
Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 21 - 28 June 2020
Attachments
Key messages
Scarcity of fruits and vegetables such as bananas, tomatoes, onions, watermelons, mangoes continue in most regions and prices remain high.
Fuel prices have remained low for more than a month in Somalia, however some locations have reported minimal increases this week.
Trade in all regions is running smoothly with supply routes remaining accessible albeit the poor road infrastructure and numerous checkpoints (Banadir and Hirshabelle)