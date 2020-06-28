Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 21 - 28 June 2020

Key messages

 Scarcity of fruits and vegetables such as bananas, tomatoes, onions, watermelons, mangoes continue in most regions and prices remain high.

 Fuel prices have remained low for more than a month in Somalia, however some locations have reported minimal increases this week.

 Trade in all regions is running smoothly with supply routes remaining accessible albeit the poor road infrastructure and numerous checkpoints (Banadir and Hirshabelle)