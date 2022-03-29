Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 20th March, 2022 — 27th March, 2022

Key messages

Fuel prices are increasing in most markets throughout the country following the global trend, affecting food prices and transport costs negatively.

Food prices are likely to increase in the coming weeks due to onset of the holy month of Ramadan next week.

Despite effects of the drought on livestock such as goats, sheep and camels, demand for the same is expected to increase as Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has reopened livestock exports from Somalia, banned in the recent years.

Banadir

In Bakara market, imported food items, local cereals, fruits and vegetables prices remained the same as last week except onions that increased slightly by 5% per kg.

In the capital, most roads are accessible and transport services are normal. Furthermore, operations are ongoing normally in the port of Mogadishu.

Two fuel vessels docked in Mogadishu port , however prices remain the same as last week and are high. In addition, cooking gas prices increased slightly by 3% per 13 Kg cylinder gas.

Hirshabelle

Throughout Hiraan, water prices are very high and water trucking is ongoing in the most affected locations such as Mataaban and Maxaas. In addition, water levels in Shabelle river are very low and the quality is deteriorating.

In Buloburto, vegetable oil prices increased again this week from compared to last week. For instance, prices increased from $36 to $38.7 per 10 litres container.

In Beletweyne and Buloburto, dates prices increased by 9% an 7% respectively per Kg due to increased demand related to the Holy month of Ramadan staring next week.

In Buloburto, white sorghum increased by 7% per 50 Kg due to increased demand, farmers are preparing land for planting during the onset of GU rains.