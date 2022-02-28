Somalia

Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 20th February, 2022 - 27th February, 2022

Key messages

  • Jowhar market remain closed since Wednesday due to insecurity and resumption of trade activities remain uncertain.

  • Scarcity of fruits and vegetables such as bananas, tomatoes, onions, mangoes and watermelons continue in most regions and prices remain high.

  • Water scarcity continues throughout the country, water trucking is ongoing in most affected villages and prices are increasing in some locations.

