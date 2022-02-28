Somalia
Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 20th February, 2022 - 27th February, 2022
Attachments
Key messages
Jowhar market remain closed since Wednesday due to insecurity and resumption of trade activities remain uncertain.
Scarcity of fruits and vegetables such as bananas, tomatoes, onions, mangoes and watermelons continue in most regions and prices remain high.
Water scarcity continues throughout the country, water trucking is ongoing in most affected villages and prices are increasing in some locations.