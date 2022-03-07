Somalia

Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 20th February, 2022 - 27th February - 06th March, 2022

Key messages

  • Business activities that were halted last week in Beletweyne and Jowhar markets due to insecurity resumed and are ongoing normally.

  • Fuel prices are increasing in most markets throughout the country following the global trend.

  • Water scarcity continues throughout the country, water trucking is ongoing in most affected villages and prices are increasing in some locations.

