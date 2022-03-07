Somalia
Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 20th February, 2022 - 27th February - 06th March, 2022
Key messages
Business activities that were halted last week in Beletweyne and Jowhar markets due to insecurity resumed and are ongoing normally.
Fuel prices are increasing in most markets throughout the country following the global trend.
Water scarcity continues throughout the country, water trucking is ongoing in most affected villages and prices are increasing in some locations.