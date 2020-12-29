Somalia
Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 20th December - 27th December, 2020
Attachments
Key messages
In the capital Mogadishu, prices of fruits and vegetables remain high due to scarcity resulting from recent floods that destroyed farmlands in the neighbouring Shabelle regions.
There is low acceptance of local Somali shilling currency notes in the main markets of Puntland due to devaluation.
In Southwest, prices of essential food items remain high in most markets and availability is low.