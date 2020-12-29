Somalia

Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 20th December - 27th December, 2020

Key messages

  • In the capital Mogadishu, prices of fruits and vegetables remain high due to scarcity resulting from recent floods that destroyed farmlands in the neighbouring Shabelle regions.

  • There is low acceptance of local Somali shilling currency notes in the main markets of Puntland due to devaluation.

  • In Southwest, prices of essential food items remain high in most markets and availability is low.

