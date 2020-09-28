Somalia + 1 more

Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 20th—27th September 2020

Key messages

  • Improved availability of fruits and vegetables such as bananas, tomatoes, onions, carrots and potatoes continue in Northwest regions although prices are mixed.

  • Heavy Karaan rainfall in Northwest regions has rendered Borama - Zeila corridor impassable as trucks are stuck in mud.

  • Fuel prices have increased in some regions (Galmudug and Puntland) due to increased demand, but remain low reflecting the global trend.

