Somalia + 1 more
Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 20th—27th September 2020
Key messages
Improved availability of fruits and vegetables such as bananas, tomatoes, onions, carrots and potatoes continue in Northwest regions although prices are mixed.
Heavy Karaan rainfall in Northwest regions has rendered Borama - Zeila corridor impassable as trucks are stuck in mud.
Fuel prices have increased in some regions (Galmudug and Puntland) due to increased demand, but remain low reflecting the global trend.