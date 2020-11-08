Somalia

Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 1st November — 8th November, 2020

Key messages

  • Moderate to heavy Deyr rains in Southern regions have rendered some roads inaccessible hence delaying transport services from Mogadishu port to downstream markets.

  • There is slight to moderate price increases of some food commodities in central and southern regions due to impacts Deyr rains/ increasing transport cost.

  • October Bossaso port statistics released this week indicate that livestock export volumes increased by 4% compared to September 2020 and increased by 39% compared to the same period last year.

