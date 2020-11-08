Somalia
Somalia: Joint Market and Supply Chain Update, 1st November — 8th November, 2020
Attachments
Key messages
Moderate to heavy Deyr rains in Southern regions have rendered some roads inaccessible hence delaying transport services from Mogadishu port to downstream markets.
There is slight to moderate price increases of some food commodities in central and southern regions due to impacts Deyr rains/ increasing transport cost.
October Bossaso port statistics released this week indicate that livestock export volumes increased by 4% compared to September 2020 and increased by 39% compared to the same period last year.